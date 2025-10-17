Man charged with shooting two people at Walmart in Evergreen Park, Illinois

A man has been charged with shooting two people at a Walmart on Wednesday in Evergreen Park in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

Yoseph K. Barnes, 20, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Yoseph Barnes Evergreen Park Police

Cook County prosecutors said, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Barnes was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Walmart at 95th and Maplewood in Evergreen Park, when a 23-year-old man walked past the car and Barnes got out and started chasing the man.

The victim fled inside the Walmart and Barnes chased him inside and started shooting as the victim ran through the produce section, then collapsed, according to prosecutors.

After a struggle with the victim, Barnes dropped his gun, the victim picked it up, and Barnes ran out of the store through the fire exit, prosecutors said.

The 23-year-old man was shot five times in his legs and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition, according to police. Prosecutors said he lost 3 to 5 liters of blood.

A 70-year-old woman who was in the store at the time was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said.

After the shooting, Barnes was found hiding in an empty recycling bin in the driveway of a home behind the Walmart.

At his first court appearance on Friday, a judge ordered Barnes held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.

Barnes has a previous conviction in 2023 for illegal possession of a machine gun, and was on parole at the time of the shooting.