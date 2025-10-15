Shooting reported at Evergreen Park Walmart

There is a large police presence outside a Walmart in Evergreen Park, where there have been reports of a shooting.

Very few details have been confirmed by police but CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where there was yellow crime scene tape across the ballasts in front of the Walmart doors, multiple squad cars and onlookers.

The incident came over police radios as an EMS Plan 1, which means a minimum of five ambulances and high-ranking police command staff were called to the scene.

There are reports that two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and others may have been hurt while fleeing the store. It was not immediately clear if the reported shooting happened inside or outside the Walmart.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.