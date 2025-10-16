Watch CBS News
Evergreen Park resident finds shooting suspect hiding in recycling bin

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A man in Evergreen Park was unexpectedly drawn into Wednesday's manhunt following a shooting at Walmart when he found the suspect in his recycling bin.

The man, who asked to only be identified as T.C., said he was home Wednesday afternoon when his Ring camera alerted him to a commotion in his backyard.

When he looked outside, he saw police with long guns arresting someone.

It turns out the person they were taking into custody was the man wanted for shooting two people at a nearby Walmart.

T.C. said the suspected shooter was found hiding in his recycling bin, which was empty because it happened to be pick-up day.

Two people were injured in that shooing. Charges against the suspect are still pending. 

