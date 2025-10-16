Evergreen Park resident finds shooting suspect hiding in recycling bin

A man in Evergreen Park was unexpectedly drawn into Wednesday's manhunt following a shooting at Walmart when he found the suspect in his recycling bin.

The man, who asked to only be identified as T.C., said he was home Wednesday afternoon when his Ring camera alerted him to a commotion in his backyard.

When he looked outside, he saw police with long guns arresting someone.

It turns out the person they were taking into custody was the man wanted for shooting two people at a nearby Walmart.

T.C. said the suspected shooter was found hiding in his recycling bin, which was empty because it happened to be pick-up day.

Two people were injured in that shooing. Charges against the suspect are still pending.