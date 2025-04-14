Watch CBS News
Evening clouds with possible overnight spotty showers for Chicago area

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Turning partly cloudy overnight with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday will bring more clouds and wind, with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be in the low 50s. Wednesday will have more sunshine, with highs in the low to mid-50s, but it will be cooler near the lake, in the mid to upper 40s.

Shower chances return by late Thursday with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Highs will approach 80 degrees on Friday as a cold front approaches the area late in the day. The clash of airmasses will allow for a chance of storms, some of which could be strong or severe. 

Cooler this weekend with highs back in the 50s and a chance for showers for Easter Sunday. 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

