Evening clouds with possible overnight spotty showers for Chicago area

Turning partly cloudy overnight with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the low 40s.

CBS News Chicago

Tuesday will bring more clouds and wind, with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be in the low 50s. Wednesday will have more sunshine, with highs in the low to mid-50s, but it will be cooler near the lake, in the mid to upper 40s.

Shower chances return by late Thursday with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Highs will approach 80 degrees on Friday as a cold front approaches the area late in the day. The clash of airmasses will allow for a chance of storms, some of which could be strong or severe.

Cooler this weekend with highs back in the 50s and a chance for showers for Easter Sunday.

