Evanston woman charged with lying to police about kidnapping attempt

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A young woman who claimed two men tried to kidnap her in Evanston last month is now accused of lying about the whole story.

At 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, police were called for a report of a kidnapping in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue on Evanston's west side. The 18-year-old woman told police she was walking to work when two people tried to kidnap her.

The woman said she saw a small newer gray four-door car heading her way. The car parked across the street, and two men got out and approached her, police said.

The woman said men then grabbed the victim and picked her up, but she was able to fight them off and free herself, police said. She said she then ran to her workplace, police said.

Evanston police detectives investigated, and concluded that circumstances were not consistent with what the young woman claimed. When detectives confronted the woman about the inconsistencies, she admitted the report about the kidnapping was false.

The woman, Tianna Young, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct on the grounds of making a false report..