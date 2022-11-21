Watch CBS News
Evanston police warn of arrest warrant phone scam

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Evanston issued a warning Monday about an arrest warrant scam in which residents are being targeted by phone.

Several people in Evanston have reported receiving voicemails telling them to contact a Sergeant Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name, according to Evanston police.

The voicemail instructs the recipients to call back and discuss the warrants. Recipients have said the number calling them is (847) 766-0259, and when the number is called, an outgoing voicemail message claims it's the warrants division of the Evanston Police Department.

Police emphasized that the call is a scam and has nothing to do with the real Evanston Police Department. Nobody should provide financial information to the callers, nor agree to meet them.

Anyone who has fallen victim to the scam should make a report with Evanston police at (847) 866-5000.

