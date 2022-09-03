Watch CBS News
Evanston police searching for suspect in targeted shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evanston police are searching for a suspect in a targeted shooting that took place on Dempster Street Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:05 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Dempster for a reported shooting. Several 911 callers reported a male subject wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and a mask had fired a gun at a silver Honda in a McDonald's parking lot, police said.

The offender fled on foot. 

The victim, in the vehicle with a witness, left the area as well and made contact with 911. They stopped in the 1100 block of Lake Street where they were met by paramedics and officers.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body. He has since been released from the hospital.

Police said their investigation indicates the aggravated battery was a targeted attack. No one else was injured.

evanston-suspect.jpg
Evanston police are searching for a suspect in a targeted shooting that took place on Dempster Street Thursday afternoon. Evanston Police Department

Evanston police released multiple photos of the suspect, including one of him fleeing through a Starbucks parking lot.

evanston-suspect-2.jpg
Evanston police are searching for a suspect in a targeted shooting that took place on Dempster Street Thursday afternoon. Evanston Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Evanston police at 847-866-5040 or text a tip to CRIMES (274637) and start the message with EPDTIP.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 8:05 PM

