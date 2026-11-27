A Chicago robbery suspect was arrested in Evanston, Illinois, on Friday.

Chicago police were searching for a suspect after a robbery and later located the suspect riding a CTA Purple Line train.

Chicago police alerted Evanston police officers, who found the suspect near the Davis CTA station.

Police said the suspect ran away but was arrested in the 1600 block of Orrington Avenue around 11 a.m. Evanston police confirmed officers recovered stolen items that belonged to the robbery victim.

The suspect is now in Chicago police custody.

The robbery is under investigation.