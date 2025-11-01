Evanston, Pilsen communities aim to recover from immigration raids

The mayor of Evanston says a police investigation is underway after this clash between border patrol agents and residents of the suburb on Friday.

Evanston and Pilsen are among the Chicago area neighborhoods and suburbs that have been impacted by immigration raids and confrontations. Now, the communities are recovering after what happened there.

"In Evanston, we are not intimidated," Mayor Daniel Biss said.

Bliss led a community vigil in the northern suburb, a day after a clash involving federal agents and residents led to three people being arrested and later released.

"Our police went to those ICE officers and got a badge number that's the first step to accountability," he said

Biss said Evanston police are investigating the incident.

"Our police are right now exploring options about whether the right course of action is to whether work with the Cook County State's Attorney to press charges like that or refer perhaps instead to the civil rights division of the Department of Justice," he said.

In Pilsen, Angie Hernandez, owner of Angmir Boutique on 18th Street, said immigration raids have led to a significant slowdown in business.

"Lately, with things that are happening, it's just sad to see that hardly anyone's outside, and rightfully so, I understand people are afraid to come out," she said.

The Pilsen Chamber of Commerce is putting on the first-ever Dia de los Muertos window walk, featuring work from Benito Juarez High School students in the windows of 26 storefronts on 18th Street. Hernandez hopes the new effort can boost traffic.

"I love it, I mean it's just their creativity that they put together," she said.

"The students are excited to be able to come walk down their neighborhood and see their artwork," said Javier Yañez, executive director of the Pilsen Chamber of Commerce.

He said the idea is to help drive foot traffic into businesses struggling from the impact of raids and unite the community.

"We really need all the help we can get," Yañez said.

Each of the window walk installations has a sign with a QR code, where people visiting can vote for their favorite one. They'll be on display through Nov. 28, and the winner will be announced at the end of the month.