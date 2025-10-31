Federal agent activity prompts school precautions in Evanston, Skokie; parent detained at Chicago school

Schools in Evanston and Skokie are taking precautions after immigration operations were reported in the area on Friday.

Evanston Township High School is under a "closed campus protocol" due to federal activity in the area.

School officials said all students must remain on campus during lunch and free blocks.

"There is currently no threat to our school community, and federal authorities are not present on school grounds," ETHS officials said in an alert to the school community. "While we currently have no indication that federal activity will occur on our campus, we are implementing this proactive measure to help ensure the safety and well-being of all students."

A Cook County commissioner said some Skokie schools were also taking steps to lock down buildings.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss confirmed ICE activity was reported.

"We are receiving numerous reports of ICE all over Evanston today, as well as other northern suburbs and the north side of Chicago, Biss said. "Please stay safe, stay alert."

A woman was taken into custody after she dropped off who is believe to be her child at Volta Elementary School in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood, officials there confirmed. CBS News Chicago was told the child was able to get into the school safely.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for more information and are waiting to hear back.