Evanston, New Trier high schools respond after marching band faced hateful comments at football game

Evanston Township High School District 202 and New Trier Township High School District 203 are responding after hateful comments were directed toward Evanston's marching band during a game at Ryan Field last week.

In a joint statement, the districts said the band was subjected to racist and homophobic comments along with other offensive behavior by New Trier fans during a football game on Friday, Oct. 16. The statement did not detail what the other offensive behavior was.

The districts said they "take these reports extremely seriously and recognize the concern they have caused students, families, and our broader communities."

"Standing against racism, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination is central to the missions of both districts. We have a responsibility to uphold these values through our actions and to teach our students to do the same. Every student deserves to be treated with respect and dignity in our classrooms, in the stands, and wherever students represent our schools," the districts said.

The districts said they're investigating the incident and are working on the appropriate steps for action. They said they will respect "student privacy and maintain appropriate confidentiality throughout this process."

"Friday evening should have been an opportunity to celebrate our students, spirited competition, and the longstanding traditions of our two school communities. For the ETHS Marching Band, it was an especially meaningful opportunity to do what they love: share their talents and proudly represent their school. No student should leave an event where they came to perform, compete, or support their peers feeling that their dignity or belonging were demeaned or called into question," the statement read.

As of Sunday, it is unclear how many people were involved in the incident and if they were students.