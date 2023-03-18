Watch CBS News
Evanston hosting Mobile DMV, Senior Resource Fair Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The mobile DMV will be driving to Evanston today.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., it will be at the Fleetwood Jourdain community center, located at 1655 Foster Street.

Workers will be processing driver's license renewals, state IDs, and license plate renewals.

No cash will be accepted.

There's also a senior resource fair - including bingo, chair yoga, and a walker clinic.

March 18, 2023

