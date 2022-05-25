Community members in Evanston advised to seek alternative routes ahead of gas giveaway

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – People who are not participating in Thursday's gas giveaway in Evanston are advised to seek alternative routes.

The City of Evanston and Evanston police are notifying community members of the anticipated heavy traffic in the area of Green Bay Road and Foster Street.

The giveaway will take place at the Mobil Station, 1950 Green Bay Rd.

Traffic control measures will also be in place during the event including:

Left turns are restricted from northbound Green Bay onto Asbury and into the gas station parking lot.

Northbound vehicles will be permitted to turn left onto Foster and can enter the gas station from there.

In the event of overflow traffic into the gas station, stopping and waiting on Green Bay Road will not be permitted.

Those who are not planning to participate in the giveaway are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

The event begins at 7 a.m. and will last until funding is exhausted.

For more information community members can call or text 847-448-4311, or simply dial 311 in Evanston.