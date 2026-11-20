A 16-year-old was charged in a string of burglaries in north suburban Evanston last week.

On November 12, police said the teen broke into nine businesses along Central Street and stole cash and a cash register, all within seven minutes.

Illinois State Police SWAT, alongside Evanston and Wilmette detectives, executed a search warrant at the teen's residence in Chicago, where he was taken into custody.

The teen faces nine counts of burglary.

On Thursday, another juvenile was charged in connection with 16 burglaries at stores and restaurants in a span of less than 30 minutes last week in nearby north suburban Wilmette.