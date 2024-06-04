Enthusiasm lacking for Chicago Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Series

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms passing through the area Tuesday night put a pause on the first night of the Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Series at Wrigley Field.

The game resumed just after 9 p.m., following a delay of about 30 minutes.

But morale and demand weren't very high to begin with – as the Cubs and White Sox are both struggling on top of everything else. Right before the game, bleacher seats were going for a mere $24 on StubHub.

Some fans, to be sure, were excited just the same.

"I'm excited to see them play," said Cubs fan Alan Lopez. "Like, I don't come a lot, but when I can, I'm here for them."

"Anytime the Crosstown Classic, we just, we have to go," said Cubs fan Martha Pawlukowsky.

"I'm always excited," said White Sox fan Victoria Islas. "It's our third year, so we're one in one - Cubs won one, Sox won one."

But while the fan rivalry is still there and not going anywhere, some of the thrill and energy that normally surrounds the crosstown series is missing for some fans.

"The excitement just isn't there. The buzz is just not there," said Wrigleyville parking lot operator Angel Mazariegos. "The Sox aren't doing well. The cubs are beatable.

"If dull is exciting, it's going to be exciting," said George Pawlukowsy, who – in case that's not clear – meant he is expecting this series will be dull.

The White Sox are the league's worst team, with just 15 wins in 60 games. The Cubs are struggling too, having lost eight of their last 10 games.

"I think both teams are going to pay people to come tonight," Steve Buzil of SitClose Tickets said before the game. "It's ugly. It's really ugly. To me, it's, you know, soft - like ice cream in the sun."

Buzil said there has been little demand for the series – calling it a buyer's market.

The box office was empty when CBS 2 stopped by.

"It is what it is," Buzil said. "At this point, it's early in the season."

While Chicago teams might be off to slow starts this season, for fans at Game 1 of the series, bragging rights are still on the line.

"At the end of the day, it's the Crosstown Classic – South Side versus North Side," said Martha Pawlukowsky. "I don't care — like, it's still a fun game, no matter what."

As for the game Tuesday night, it was anything but boring – with a lot of offense as the wind was blowing out. The Cubs won the game 7-6.