Englewood shooting wounds man, woman in car; two children hospitalized for observation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot and wounded in a car in Englewood Friday evening.

There were two children in the car with the man and woman, but they were not struck.

At 6:10 p.m., the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 600 block of West 71st Street, near Lowe Avenue, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside fired shots.

The man, 27, was shot in the back, while the woman, 32, was shot in the right leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said they were in good condition.

The two children of unknown ages who were in the vehicle with the man and woman were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital for observation. Neither was shot.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 7:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

