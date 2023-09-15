Englewood Jazz Festival takes place this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual Englewood Jazz Festival is back for its 24th year at Hamilton Park.

Called by some locals as the "Ravinia of the South Side" the fest brings three days of jazz music to the Englewood neighborhood, showcasing emerging and established artists.

Founder Ernest Dawkins talked about his vision for the festival.

"We wanted to change the image of the community in Englewood. Because Englewood is not all that you hear on television," Dawkins said.

The Englewood Jazz Festival started Thursday and continues through Saturday. Performances take place in Hamilton Park and the Cultural Center.