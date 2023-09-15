Watch CBS News
Local News

Englewood Jazz Festival takes place this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Englewood Jazz Festival takes place this weekend
Englewood Jazz Festival takes place this weekend 00:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual Englewood Jazz Festival is back for its 24th year at Hamilton Park.

Called by some locals as the "Ravinia of the South Side" the fest brings three days of jazz music to the Englewood neighborhood, showcasing emerging and established artists.

Founder Ernest Dawkins talked about his vision for the festival.

"We wanted to change the image of the community in Englewood. Because Englewood is not all that you hear on television," Dawkins said.

The Englewood Jazz Festival started Thursday and continues through Saturday. Performances take place in Hamilton Park and the Cultural Center.

See you there

Posted by Englewood Jazz Festival on Monday, August 21, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 6:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.