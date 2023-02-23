Firefighters respond to Englewood house fire; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning.

Fire officials say around 4:30 a.m., crews arrived at the still and box fire at the two-and-a-half-story home, located at 5521 S. Emerald Ave.

The fire was struck out around 5:35 a.m. There were no injuries or transports reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

No further information was available.