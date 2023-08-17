Englewood Back to School Parade and South Side Neighborhood Gospel Fest on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools students are set to go back to class on Monday, but first some kids will be enjoying a Saturday celebration at the 62nd annual Englewood Back to School Parade and South Side Neighborhood Gospel Fest.

Originally called the Central Englewood Drum and Bugle Corps, the parade started in 1961 to give local kids an alternative to gangs.

The parade has been scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday from 63rd and Halsted streets, and will march to Ogden Park at 64th and Racine for a celebration and picnic until 2 p.m.

Families won't have a problem finding something fun to do during the event.

"We offer a senior tent. We also offer activities for the children to play, and to unwind, and have all their fun prior to them going back to school, and also get school supplies that they'll need for the first day of school," parade chairman Sandra Streeter said.

There will also be a backpack giveaway where students can get free school supplies.

The parade and picnic will be followed by the South Side Neighborhood Gospel Festival at Ogden Park, with performances by national and local artists from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.