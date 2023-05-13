'Empty the Shelters' pet adoption event lasts through Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bissell Pet Foundation wants to help you, find your new furry best friend.
They're running a national 'Empty the Shelters' event from now through Monday.
Bissell and Dogtopia are working with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to lower adoption fees to $50 or less, for cats and dogs.
Six Chicago area shelters are partnering for the event.
To find the closest shelter near you, visit the Bissell Pet Foundation's website.
