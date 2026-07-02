Man charged with murder after employee shot at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Matteson, Illinois

A man was ordered detained Thursday after the shooting death of an employee at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Matteson, Illinois, earlier this week.

Devonta Hodge, 33, of Gary, Indiana, was charged with murder. Authorities said Hodge was working as a food delivery driver at the time, while the man he is accused of shooting and killing was a janitorial employee at the Amazon facility.

Matteson police said at 10:54 p.m. Sunday, officers were called for shots fired at the fulfillment center at 7001 Vollmer Rd. Near the entrance to the facility, officers found an Amazon employee who had been shot multiple times in the torso.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Dylan Perkins, 26, of Glenwood.

In a proffer, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said Perkins and two others were working as janitorial employees that night, and went on a break near the employee bus stop outside the fulfillment center at 10:30 p.m.

Around 10:50 p.m., Hodge, who was working as a DoorDash delivery river, pulled up in a white Ford Escape and walked toward the warehouse to deliver someone food, prosecutors said.

As Hodge walked past the group taking a break near the bus stop, Perkins made a joke about Hodge's height, prosecutors said. They exchanged words, but Hodge kept going toward the entrance to the Amazon facility and dropped off the food, prosecutors said.

Hodge then walked out of the fulfillment center, prosecutors said. Surveillance video showed Perkins approaching Hordge outside the entrance, and they briefly walked alongside each other before Hodge pushed Perkins away, prosectors said.

After another encounter, Hodge pushed Perkins forcefully again, prosecutors said. Hodge then reached into his waistband, took out a gun, and fired multiple shots art Perkins at 10:52 p.m., prosecutors said.

This is captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.

As Perkins collapsed to the ground, Hodge ran toward his parked vehicle, prosecutors said. He pointed the handgun back toward Hodge one last time before getting into his Ford Escape and leaving, prosecutors said.

The other two janitorial employees with whom Perkins had gone on break ran on toward the entrance and passed Hodge as he fled, prosecutors said. They found Perkins lying on the ground with multiple gunshots.

Perkins was taken to Prime Healthcare Services Olympia Fields Hospital in Olympia Fields, where he died.

Investigators quickly identified Hodge as the DoorDash driver assigned to the delivery at the Amazon facility, and tracked his movements. Police went on to find the Ford Escape, which Hodge had rented, prosecutors said.

Earlier that same day, someone from the rental company had serviced the vehicle at Hodge's mother's residence in Chicago, and had left it in Hodge's possession, prosecutors said.

At 2:12 a.m. Monday, Hodge contacted the person from the rental company, saying he had a family emergency and wanted to return the vehicle, prosecutors said. When arrangements were made for Hodge to return the vehicle on Monday evening, he didn't show up and he claimed the vehicle was missing, prosecutors said.

Hodge later admitted to the rental car company representative that he had ben involved in a "self-defense incident," someone had died, and police had seized the vehicle, prosecutors said.

On Monday at 12:10 p.m., Hodge turned himself in to Matteson police, prosecutors said. Officers recovered a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun from the backpack he was carrying, prosecutors said. Hodge has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, but not a concealed carry license, prosecutors said.

Hodge has a prior weapons conviction for which he served 18 months' misdemeanor probation, prosecutors said.

Amazon is also dealing with a homicide at a delivery station in west suburban Melrose Park earlier this month. Travion R. Taylor, 27, of Chicago, was shot and killed after authorities said Quentin S. Williams Jr, 20, of Maywood, got into a domestic dispute with another person who was with Taylor.

Williams pulled out a semiautomatic rifle and fired multiple shots, shooting Taylor in the back, Melrose Park police said. Police said Taylor, Williams, and the third person were all Amazon employees.

Williams has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

An Amazon spokesperson said that all shifts were canceled and employees were sent home with pay after the shooting, and on-site grief counseling will be available when the building reopens. The spokesperson also mentioned that the company was ramping up security in the wake of the Melrose Park shooting.