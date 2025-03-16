Employee charged in killing of trucking CEO found after fire in Chicago suburb

An employee has been charged in connection with the killing of the CEO of a trucking company in Crestwood, police announced on Sunday.

Josif Suclea was charged with first-degree murder.

Crestwood police said just after 4 p.m. on March 5, officers and fire crews responded to a call of heavy smoke coming from the ATG Truckload company at 13835 S. Kostner Avenue.

The small fire was extinguished by fire crews at the scene. Afterward, the body of a man, identified as 46-year-old Dane Koteski, was found on the second floor. According to its website, Koteski was the president and CEO of the trucking company.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Koteski's death a homicide resulting from injuries to his neck caused by a sharp or pointed object.

Task force investigators for several hours followed numerous leads pointing to a suspect, later identified as Suclea, who was learned to be an employee that targeted the victim. The crime was deemed to be an isolated incident.

Investigators learned that Suclea was located at a truck stop in Holland, Michigan. The Holland Police Department conducted an operation resulting in his arrest.

Suclea was extradited from Ottawa County, Michigan, back to Crestwood on Friday.

His bond hearing is scheduled for noon on Sunday at the Cook County Courthouse in Chicago.