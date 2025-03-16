Watch CBS News
Local News

Employee charged in killing of trucking CEO found after fire in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

An employee has been charged in connection with the killing of the CEO of a trucking company in Crestwood, police announced on Sunday.

Josif Suclea was charged with first-degree murder.

Crestwood police said just after 4 p.m. on March 5, officers and fire crews responded to a call of heavy smoke coming from the ATG Truckload company at 13835 S. Kostner Avenue.

The small fire was extinguished by fire crews at the scene. Afterward, the body of a man, identified as 46-year-old Dane Koteski, was found on the second floor. According to its website, Koteski was the president and CEO of the trucking company. 

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Koteski's death a homicide resulting from injuries to his neck caused by a sharp or pointed object.  

Task force investigators for several hours followed numerous leads pointing to a suspect, later identified as Suclea, who was learned to be an employee that targeted the victim. The crime was deemed to be an isolated incident.

Investigators learned that Suclea was located at a truck stop in Holland, Michigan. The Holland Police Department conducted an operation resulting in his arrest.

Suclea was extradited from Ottawa County, Michigan, back to Crestwood on Friday.

His bond hearing is scheduled for noon on Sunday at the Cook County Courthouse in Chicago.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.