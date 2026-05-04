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Elmwood Park police squad car involved in head-on crash on Chicago's West Side

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Elmwood Park police are investigating a head-on crash involving one of their marked squad cars on Chicago's West Side overnight.

Chicago police said they were called to a crash just after 2:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of W. Bloomingdale Ave. in the city's Austin neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a gray sedan and a marked Elmwood Park police squad car had crashed head-on.

The sedan was driven by a 31-year-old man. Chicago police said they generated a traffic report accident report about the crash and directed all further questions to the Elmwood Park Police Department.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Elmwood Park police about the crash and are waiting to hear back.

Chicago police did not say if either driver or any passengers were injured in the crash. 

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