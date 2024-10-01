Chicago area mom is furious after boy riding bike was injured after hit-and-run

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban mother was furious after her son was hit while riding his bike a block from home.

She said the driver kept going and left her son injured and crawling for help.

The mother, Jovanna Quinones, has been relentless when it comes to getting justice for her son. That started with her finding the car she believed was responsible, and now she hopes the police will hold them accountable.

At 80th and Cressett, Quinones was still picking up pieces from the crash days later.

"We found his phone in the middle of the road," Quinones said. "We found a mirror that belonged to the car in the middle of the road and Eddy's bike was completely mangled."

Eddy is Eddy Vazquez, whom Quinones has been taking care of for years.

"So I watched him grow up, held his hand, taught him how to read, write, ride a bike," Quinones said. "I've been with him his whole life."

She's fighting for his life at the same spot where Eddy almost lost it on Sunday morning while riding his bike home from work.

"He was on the way home at 4:20 in the morning," Quinones said. "A car just comes flying through 80th, running through the stop sign over on Sunset, and just plowed right into him."

Eddy had to crawl home.

"Hearing him scream and call for help the way that he did is pretty traumatizing," Quinones said. "I can still hear it."

She also can see the pain he's in.

"He does have a fractured clavicle, a lot of pelvic pain, swollen ankle, bruising, scraping, all on the right side," she said. "He's not able to get up on his own without assistance, sit down without assistance, so he's in a lot of pain right now."

Instead of waiting for police, Quinones hit the pavement to find the person responsible.

"I called the police, and at that point, we all got in different cars and started going street by street to see if we found anything," she said.

Hours later, she found the suspected car two blocks away. A photo showed Elmwood Park police next to what they said was the suspected car, but they need to know who was driving it and that's the hope for Quinones.

"I am at a loss for words at the fact that they know and they are hiding the culprit," she said. "It's disgusting and just their lack of regard for human life, it's disgusting."

Quinones said if she doesn't get justice soon, they will do more to get the community involved to make their voices heard.

Elmwood Park police said the investigation into the hit and run is ongoing.