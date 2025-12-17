Watch CBS News
Elgin woman gets 20 years in prison for starving, torturing and medically neglecting child

An Elgin woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for severely starving, torturing and medically neglecting a 7-year-old child.

Eulalia Vences agreed to the sentence as part of a deal in exchange for her guilty plea to charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Prosecutors said between March 5, 2021 and March 5, 2024, Vences was the live-in caretaker for the child of Natali Cruz-Gemchi. Prosecutors said in court that both women severely neglected and starved the child.

In March 2024, when the child was seven, they were brought to the St. Joseph Hospital emergency room because they were unresponsive and didn't have a heartbeat. Doctors were able to stabilize the child, but found they weight only 14 lbs. Doctors also said the child's condition was consistent with severe physical torture, psychological torture and medical neglect.

Both Vences and Cruz-Gemchi were charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and child endangerment.

Vences must serve at least 85% of her 20-year sentence, with credit for 596 days served in Kane County jail so far.

Cruz-Gemchi's case is still pending and she remains in detention at the Kane County jail. 

