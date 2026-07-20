Elgin Symphony musicians visit Syria to share talents with students

Two musicians with The Elgin Symphony on Monday shared their talents with young performers in Syria.

Music is the language Marc Thayer and John Ferguson speak fluently wherever they go. Thayer is CEO of The Eglin Symphony and Ferguson is a pianist.

On Monday, they were in Damascus, hosting a music academy for about 100 young people in Syria.

"We have a wonderful group of students, ages about 13 to 20," Thayer said.

Together, Thayer and Ferguson lead YES Academy.

"YES stands for youth excellence on stage, and it's a program that we started, as Marc said earlier, in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq as a nationwide program," Ferguson said.

They first brought the program to Syria in 2010, but hit pause during the revolution and civil war that followed.

"The country has institutions that are being rebuilt now after, you know, a lot of neglect, so that's what we're really trying to help with is you know, help strengthen these institutions," Ferguson said.

Their first year back in Syria marks the first large-scale American cultural exchange program in the country since 2011.

"We are introducing some new ideas to them, learning from them. A lot cultural sharing going on. We presented some American music. We learned some Syrian music and really try to collaborate with them," Thayer said.

The 12-day academy culminates with a concert in Damascus.

"At this point, we have no idea yet what will be in the concert, but it'll be fun," Thayer said.

YES Academy is truly worldwide. They've brought their program to the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.

