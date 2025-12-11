Driver rescued after rollover crash into creek in Elgin

A driver was rescued after a rollover crash that left their vehicle upside down in a creek in Elgin Thursday morning.

Officials said they got a call just after 9 a.m. for a report of a car "leaving a driveway and overturning into a creek."

It is believed an icy drive contributed to the crash, as the driver then skidded ff Kendall Road and into the creek.

Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the car within minutes. They had minor injuries and showed signs of hypothermia from the cold water. After being treated on scene, they were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff's Office.