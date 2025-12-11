Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver rescued after rollover crash into creek in Elgin

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A driver was rescued after a rollover crash that left their vehicle upside down in a creek in Elgin Thursday morning.

Officials said they got a call just after 9 a.m. for a report of a car "leaving a driveway and overturning into a creek."

It is believed an icy drive contributed to the crash, as the driver then skidded ff Kendall Road and into the creek.

Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the car within minutes. They had minor injuries and showed signs of hypothermia from the cold water. After being treated on scene, they were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff's Office. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue