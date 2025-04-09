Elgin, Illinois to continue housing homeless population at hotel through fall

Elgin, Illinois secures funding to keep homeless population in hotel

The Elgin City Council announced Wednesday that it will continue housing homeless people at the Lexington Inn and Suites through the fall, with funding help through grant money.

The homeless population in Elgin was moved to the hotel in December 2024, after three separate fires at an encampment along the Fox River left about 40 people and their pets with nowhere to go.

Parents questioned the plan to move people into the hotel, which is located right across the street from the Elgin Math and Science Academy.

Since then, school officials have worked with the city to ensure both the hotel and the school are safe.