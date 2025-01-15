3 fires at homeless tent encampment in Elgin, Illinois, ruled accidental and unrelated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators in northwest suburban Elgin have determined that three fires at a homeless tent encampment since early December were all accidental and unrelated.

The Elgin Fire Department said Wednesday that there was no evidence of suspicious activity in any of the three fires at the "tent city" at State and Kimball streets on Dec. 4, Dec. 12, and Jan. 11.

The first fire was caused by a makeshift heating unit made from a metal drum used to burn wood, which accidentally set fire to bedding and other combustible materials that were too close to the drum.

The Dec. 12 fire was caused by propane-fueled heaters that were placed too close to combustible materials. Officials said, while significant damage from that fire limited the amount of available evidence, multiple propane tanks and heaters were found near the point of origin of that fire.

The third fire, on Jan. 11, was caused by a heating unit similar to the one that caused the first fire, after a mattress and other bedding materials near the heating barrel caught fire.

"In response to ongoing concerns at the encampment, the City of Elgin has launched a new 'Homelessness Response' webpage. The page, ElginIL.gov/EHR, serves as a one-stop resource for information about Tent City and the city's homelessness initiatives. It offers updates, ways to help, a timeline of recent efforts, a comprehensive resource guide, a list of community partners, and answers to frequently asked questions," Elgin officials said in a statement.

Last month, the city also began working on plans to move the homeless population at the tent encampment into hotels.

City officials said they were working with the Lexington Inn & Suites NW Chicago Elgin, at 1585 Dundee Ave., to move about 50 people into the hotel for 3 to 6 months while the city works on efforts to find them permanent housing.

The effort is funded partially through a $400,000 grant from Kane County Health Department, supplemented by city funds budgeted to address homelessness.