Parents express concerns over relocation of unhoused near school in Elgin, Illinois

Elgin parents concerned over relocation of unhoused near kid's school

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — A recent relocation of unhoused people in Elgin is upsetting some parents.

They expressed their concerns at a virtual meeting Thursday night, saying the new location is too close to their children's school.

The hotel where the unhoused group was moved is right across the street from the Elgin Math and Science Academy—just separated by Dundee Avenue. Some parents say that's too close for comfort.

The relocation comes after three separate fires at an encampment along the Fox River left about 40 people and their pets with nowhere to go. That's when the Elgin City Council unanimously agreed to move them to a hotel, Lexington Inn and Suites, for the winter.

Parents whose children go to the neighboring school are not happy about the move—some are asking the city for a school resource officer or full-time police patrols in the area, along with more clear communication and transparency.

"We are going to have different people with drug issues, different people with alcohol right next to our kids," parent Becca Boward said. "When we spoke with the police, we were told not to worry. The drugs won't be on our campus because they'll be doing them in their private hotel room that's only 40 feet away from our kids."

The housing provided by the city does not allow sex offenders or anyone with a criminal background.

School officials say they support the temporary housing setup and are working with the city to ensure the campus is safe by adding cameras and regular police patrols. Follow-up meetings are also planned.