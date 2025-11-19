Truck driver had little warning before deadly freight train crash in Elgin, Illinois, NTSB report finds

A landscaping worker killed in a crash last month had virtually no warning that a freight train was coming before it hit their pickup truck as it was crossing the tracks in Elgin, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at State and Locust Streets in Elgin.

A passenger in the truck was killed. The driver and another passenger were injured, but survived.

Elgin-based Cornerstone Partners landscaping company confirmed the workers in the truck were their employees.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the crash, which determined the Union Pacific train's whistle sounded for the first time and the crossing's warning lights and gates activated when the train was already at the edge of the crossing, giving the truck only seconds before the deadly crash.

"The truck entered the crossing from the train's right immediately before the collision and was struck while in motion. The train engineer applied the brakes shortly after impact and brought the train to a stop north of the crossing," the NTSB report stated.

The NTSB also determined the train was moving at 27 mph at the time of the crash, below the 30 mph speed limit in the area. The two-man crew had been on duty since 8 p.m. the night before.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the NTSB said it must still review Union Pacific's operating rules, policies, and training, as well as the train detection technology at the crossing.

CBS News Chicago is reaching out to Cornerstone Partners, Union Pacific, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the city of Elgin for a response to the NTSB report.