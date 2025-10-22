CTA says elevated rail lines will not run in the Loop this weekend. Here's what to know.

The Chicago Transit Authority is warning riders that elevated rail lines will not run in the Loop this weekend.

The transit agency said that crews will be working to replace track switching equipment at the Tower 18 junction — requiring the suspension of Brown, Green, Orange, and Pink lines between Clark and Lake and Washington and Wells beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Trains will run normally outside of the Loop. The affected stations will also be closed during these times.

Service along the Red and Blue lines will be unaffected as they run underground.

Shuttle bus availability

During the closure, CTA said it will be offering free shuttle bus services for riders.

Pink Line

After the Polk station, Pink Line trains will be rerouted to the Racine Blue Line station. riders can transfer to Blue Line trains for continuing service to downtown. The agency recommends bus service to Ashland, Morgan, and Clinton.

Green and Orange lines

Buses will operate between Roosevelt and Clinton every 4-12 minutes throughout the day, the agency said. More frequent service will be provided during the peak travel period of 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Buses will make stops along State, Washington, and Madison, and connect with continuing rail services at Roosevelt.

Green Line trains will operate normally between Harlem/Lake and Clinton, and between Roosevelt and 63rd Street destinations. Orange Line trains will continue to operate normally between Midway and Roosevelt.

Brown Line

Buses will operate between Merchandise Mart and Harold Washington Library every 5-12 minutes, with more frequent service provided during the peak travel period. Buses will make stops near Loop stations. Trains will operate normally between Kimball and Merchandise Mart.

Customers are being advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time as rail service outside of the Loop may also be delayed.