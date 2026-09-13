El Grito Chicago returns after last year's cancellation during Operation Midway Blitz

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago police say they're looking into recent reports of law violations by federal immigration agents.

It comes amid celebrations across Chicagoland for Mexican Independence Day and one year since federal agents shot and killed a man in Franklin Park.

El Grito Chicago ended its first night at Grant Park on Saturday and authorities monitored for car caravans near downtown as people marked Mexican Independence Day. These celebrations are juxtaposed with ongoing concerns of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

At Grant Park's Butler Field, people attending El Grito Chicago celebrate Mexican heritage.

"We're here for a little bit of everything and the culture and definitely the music," said Luisa Morales.

The event was canceled last year due to security concerns surrounding Operation Midway Blitz.

"It's a special meaning to be able to be back in Grant Park, you know, after last year we were dealing with such a difficult political climate," said founder and organizer Korina Sanchez.

Organizers say the event's return is a symbol of the community's resiliency.

"Besides everything that's happening, our traditions will always endure, our people will always come together proudly and safely," Sanchez said.

But concerns remain over ongoing ICE activity.

Mayor Johnson says the city is actively monitoring and responding to reported violations of municipal and state law by federal immigration agents. That follows accusations that agents used CPD parking lots, which would violate the mayor's executive order barring the feds' use of city-owned property for immigration enforcement operations.

In the western suburbs, several groups demonstrated, marking one year since Silverio Villegas Gonzalez was shot and killed by federal agents in Franklin Park.

"That's always important to do to make sure that we remember those that we have lost," said Marien Casillas Pabellón, executive director of PASO.

The organization says ICE remains active in their area.

"We don't see a decrease in activity. We see a change in tactics," she said.

But say Saturday's demonstration shows the community remains united.

"We are all in this together and we have to keep going."

Festivities continue on Sunday with the Mexican Independence Day parade in Little Village along 26th Street and is set to draw hundreds of thousands to the city's southwest side.