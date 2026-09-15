El Grito celebration underway in Pilsen

Just days after the El Grito Chicago in Grant Park, a second one in Pilsen kicked off Tuesday, the night before Mexican Independence Day.

The celebration is happening in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place in front of the St. Paul Catholic Church.

Organizers are calling the event the heart of the neighborhood and will feature performances, food vendors and arts and crafts.

This year's theme is "Unity and Resilience."

One organizer of the event said the theme is important, especially after so many Mexican Independence Day celebrations were cancelled last year at the height of Operation Midway Blitz. El Grito was still held, but saw a smaller crowd.

One vendor says her shop in Pilsen has been struggling since the height of Operation Midway Blitz last year. She says events like this are critical in giving people in the community hope.

"It's a sign of our resilience. Last year we were hit really hard because we also have a storefront in Pilsen, which is always vibrant. It was almost like a ghost town, and just to see the community coming together and putting these events, you know, on still, it's, you know, it's amazing. I mean, we have to stick together. We can't live in fear," said Angela Miranda Hernandez from AngMir Hecho Con Cariño.

El Grito is the historic battle cry issued on Sept. 16, 1810, that launched Mexico's war of independence and it is reenacted every Sept. 15 by the president of Mexico and at ceremonies honoring Mexican Independence Day.

To ensure the safety of attendees when it comes to federal immigration enforcement, local community organizations are on the neighborhood's perimeter and there is private security. Church organizers say that St. Paul catholic will serve as a safe haven if needed.

Bells at the church have also been restored and will ring during the civic ceremony that will begin here at 7 p.m.