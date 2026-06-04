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Rollover crash, oil spill closes west suburban ramp on I-290

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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One person was injured after a rollover crash and oil spill on I-290 in Chicago's western suburbs on Thursday morning. 

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a rollover crash in the northbound lanes on Mannheim Road around 5:50 a.m. The crash caused an oil and gravel spill from the overturned vehicle. 

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

The ramp from northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290 remains closed as crews work to clear the scene. 

Commuters are asked to avoid the ramp. 

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