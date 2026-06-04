Rollover crash, oil spill closes west suburban ramp on I-290

One person was injured after a rollover crash and oil spill on I-290 in Chicago's western suburbs on Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a rollover crash in the northbound lanes on Mannheim Road around 5:50 a.m. The crash caused an oil and gravel spill from the overturned vehicle.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The ramp from northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290 remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Commuters are asked to avoid the ramp.