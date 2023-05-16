Watch CBS News
Local News

Eisenhower Expressway shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said, shortly after 11:45 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Cicero Avenue.

Police said a male victim was taken to the hospital, and later was pronounced dead, while a female victim refused treatment at the scene, but later took herself to a hospital, where was being treated for her injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted at Harlem Avenue while police investigated, but all eastbound lanes reopened by about 2:10 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.