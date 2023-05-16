Eisenhower Expressway shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said, shortly after 11:45 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Cicero Avenue.

Police said a male victim was taken to the hospital, and later was pronounced dead, while a female victim refused treatment at the scene, but later took herself to a hospital, where was being treated for her injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted at Harlem Avenue while police investigated, but all eastbound lanes reopened by about 2:10 p.m.