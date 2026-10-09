Police seek dashcam footage, witnesses after apparent shooting on I-290

Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting on Thursday night on westbound I-290 near Austin Avenue that shut down all westbound lanes for about three hours overnight.

Troopers with Illinois State Police Troop 3 responded at about 10:48 p.m. Thursday to a call about a shooting on the expressway, police said. No injuries were reported at the scene.

All westbound lanes near Austin were closed at about 2:37 a.m. Friday for the investigation, state police said. They reopened at about 5:50 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what happened or what prompted the closure nearly four hours after troopers first responded. State police said the investigation is open and ongoing and that they had no further information.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, to contact Illinois State Police Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.