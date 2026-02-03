Watch CBS News
Robbery suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash on Eisenhower Expressway

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A robbery suspect was in custody Tuesday morning, after a crash during a police chase on the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs.

Forest Park police said, around 9:30 a.m., an officer tried to pull over a vehicle wanted for a robbery outside of the village.

The driver fled the scene and entered the Eisenhower Expressway at 1st Avenue, before crashing on the interstate near 5th Avenue.

A suspect was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash.

Charges were pending against the suspect Tuesday morning.

