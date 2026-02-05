Inbound I-290 lanes shut down by crash, car fire after police chase at 25th Avenue in the west suburbs

Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway are blocked at 25th Avenue by a crash and car fire after a police chase.

Illinois State Police said Oak Brook police were chasing a vehicle down I-290 near that location. They said to speak to Oak Brook police for more information.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

The crash happened near where the borders of Bellwood, Maywood and Broadview meet.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. How long lanes will remain shut down and any detour plans were also not immediately clear.

Traffic is at a standstill while the lanes are closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Oak Brook Police Department for more information about the chase and crash and are waiting to hear back.