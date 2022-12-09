Eight new businesses now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

8 new stores now open at Fox Valley Mall

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has more options for your Christmas shopping.

On Thursday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new businesses.

They include a sports store, a custom rug maker, a couple of boutiques, and three spots for desserts.

Six of the business are minority and/or women-owned, and the youngest owner is just 23 years old.