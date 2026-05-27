Muslims in Chicago honor Islamic Center of San Diego shooting victims during Eid al-Adha celebrations

Muslims all over the world are gathering for prayer and celebration on Wednesday.

It's one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar—Eid al-Adha, meaning "festival of sacrifice."

Community leaders say this year's celebrations are both celebratory and somber.

On a holy holiday, the Muslim Community Center of Chicago overflows with the faithful. The congregation in Morton Grove gathers for Eid al-Adha.

"It's one of our two holidays throughout the year," said Imam Sa'ad Quadri.

He says this day calls on Muslims to celebrate and to sacrifice for others.

"If people aren't sacrificing, then it becomes a very self-centered way of life," he said.

For many Muslims at the center, sacrifice has been on their minds since last week.

"Our brothers in San Diego. Amin Abdullah and the two that were murdered. Remember them," Imam told attendees.

Three people were killed in a shooting at an Islamic center in San Diego on May 22, including a security guard, who police say prevented more violence.

"It's hard not to have San Diego on the mind. To have two people, young people, specifically target a school full of children ... how can you not have that on your mind?" said the center's spokesperson, Amjad Quadri.

"They are a mosque just like we are. They housed a school just like this location, and it just shows that if it happens there, it can happen anywhere," said the center's vice president, Kamran Hussain.

This holiday comes with extra police and security guards around the mosque.

"I'm glad people aren't staying home and they're not afraid," Amjad said.

A congregation feels cautious, but it also counts its blessings.

"If they can appreciate or we can appreciate the blessings that we've been given, hopefully that drives us to go share those blessings with others as well," Imam said.