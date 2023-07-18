Fire spreads to two storefronts in Edgewater
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A convenience store was damaged by heavy flames in Edgewater.
The fire spread to two storefronts, including Thorndale Mart, on Thorndale and Winthrop Avenues.
Firefighters on the roof were able to stop the flames from moving to the apartments above the stores. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was contained to the first floor.
No injuries were reported.
