Former President Obama visits young Chicago musicians taking part in Guitars Over Guns program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some young Chicago musicians got the surprise of their lives late Tuesday, as former President Barack Obama dropped by their South Side music studio.

Mr. Obama seemed to like what he heard as he made a visit to musicians taking part in the Guitars Over Guns program.

The group earned a $15,000 grant last year from the Obama Foundation.

Those in the studio Tuesday could not believe their surprise guest.

"It's weird, because at first it was just like – it's just like when you're star-struck, and it seemed normal," said musician Nathan Ellis. "I know in an hour, I'm going to feel it, like, 'Oh my God, I just saw the president!"

Guitars Over Guns offers free music lessons and mentoring in cities including Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.