Watch CBS News
Local News

Former President Obama visits young Chicago musicians taking part in Guitars Over Guns program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some young Chicago musicians got the surprise of their lives late Tuesday, as former President Barack Obama dropped by their South Side music studio.

Mr. Obama seemed to like what he heard as he made a visit to musicians taking part in the Guitars Over Guns program.

The group earned a $15,000 grant last year from the Obama Foundation.

Those in the studio Tuesday could not believe their surprise guest.

"It's weird, because at first it was just like – it's just like when you're star-struck, and it seemed normal," said musician Nathan Ellis. "I know in an hour, I'm going to feel it, like, 'Oh my God, I just saw the president!"

Guitars Over Guns offers free music lessons and mentoring in cities including Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.