Eddie Olczyk leaving Blackhawks broadcast team, will call games for Seattle Kraken

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks won't just be rebuilding on the ice, but in the broadcast booth too.

TV analyst Eddie Olczyk is leaving. He says he will be calling games for the Seattle Kraken after he and the 'Hawks could not reach a contract agreement.

This comes on the heels of Olczyk's longtime partner, Pat Foley, retiring.

Olczyk has been broadcasting 'Hawks games since 2006, and often calls national NHL games as well.

Olczyk is a Chicago native, and played for the Blackhawks himself from 1984 until 1987 and again from 1998 until 2000. He also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He has now been added to a long list of players and personnel to exit the Blackhawks organization over the past year. No doubt this one stings for 'Hawks fans.