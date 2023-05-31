3 hospitalized after multi-car crash, possible shooting in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chopper 2 spotted the aftermath of a multi-car crash in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near Fulton Boulevard and Homan Avenue where paramedics were on the scene.

Three vehicles were involved, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One vehicle struck a tree and rolled over. It appeared that two people were in that car and that they were both ejected.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Two others were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition.

CFD added that two of the victims had gunshot wounds, but did not disclose details.

This is a developing story.