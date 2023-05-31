Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hospitalized after multi-car crash, possible shooting in East Garfield Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

3 hospitalized after multi-car crash in East Garfield Park
3 hospitalized after multi-car crash in East Garfield Park 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chopper 2 spotted the aftermath of a multi-car crash in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near Fulton Boulevard and Homan Avenue where paramedics were on the scene.

Three vehicles were involved, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One vehicle struck a tree and rolled over. It appeared that two people were in that car and that they were both ejected.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Two others were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition.

CFD added that two of the victims had gunshot wounds, but did not disclose details.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 6:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.