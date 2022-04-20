Watch CBS News

East Dundee tacks on "amusement tax" for streaming services

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Streaming TV and movies is about to get a little pricier in East Dundee.

The village board in the northwest suburb just approved a measure to add a 5 percent "Amusement Tax" to streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The goal is reduce how much East Dundee relies on sales tax. So if your streaming subscription costs $15 a month, you'll see a 75-cent tax on your bill, starting this July. 

First published on April 20, 2022 / 11:32 AM

