Couple charged in connection with 2022 death of infant in East Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An East Chicago, Indiana couple is facing charges in connection with the death of a 2-month-old infant last year.

East Chicago police issued arrest warrants for Eric Rangell Jr. and Sandra Sosa after Eric Rangell III died last year due to "massive brain hemorrhage."

The baby was pronounced dead at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago on July 7, 2022.

Police said a doctor ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma. The baby was also malnourished with a low body weight.

Police said on Friday the couple was not in custody.

Rangell Jr. was charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serous injury and aggravated battery. Sosa was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

East Chicago police are expected to hold a press conference to provide updates on the case Friday afternoon.