Volunteers clean up trash in West Town neighborhood of Chicago to celebrate Earth Month

Volunteers clean up West Town to mark the start of Earth Month

Volunteers in Chicago marked the beginning of Earth Month on Saturday with a neighborhood cleanup in West Town.

The group gathered along Chicago Avenue near Damen Avenue, where a new non-profit is about to open. It's called EcoShip Chicago, and it works to collect shipping materials like cardboard boxes and give them to people and businesses that can re-use them so they aren't just thrown away.

Saturday's cleanup was part of a collaboration with eight organizations dedicated to cleaning up the city and protecting the environment.

"We are also open to more partnerships around the city; whether you're a business, a school, or another non-profit organization. We believe that teamwork makes the dream work," said Kirstin Quigley, president of the Chicago chapter of Love Blue, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and beaches.

Earth Month culminates with Earth Day on April 22. The organizations behind Saturday's cleanup in West Town said they have lots of other events planned during Earth Month, including workshops, informational sessions, and more community cleanups.