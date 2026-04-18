Earth Day cleanups planned across Chicago on Saturday
Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of Chicago's citywide Earth Day park cleanups.
Chicagoans are encouraged to join cleanups, sponsored by Friends of the Parks at the following sites:
- Burnham Park – Morgan Shoal
- Franklin Park
- Gladys Park
- Gompers Park
- Humboldt Park
- Jackson Park Inner Harbor
- Jacob Park
- Jane Addams Memorial Park
- Lake Shore Park
- Lincoln Park
- Marquette Park
- Nichols Park
- Northerly Island
- Oz Park
- Palmisano Park
- Park 540
- Rutherford Sayre
- Stanton Park
- Tescler Park
The cleanup events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Supplies will be provided for volunteers
The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Earth Day with a drive-in donation event.
Residents can recycle technology, furniture, housewares, and other items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blaine Elementary parking lot.
Items collected will be responsibly recycled or donated.