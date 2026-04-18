Earth Day cleanups planned across Chicago on Saturday

Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of Chicago's citywide Earth Day park cleanups.

Chicagoans are encouraged to join cleanups, sponsored by Friends of the Parks at the following sites:

Burnham Park – Morgan Shoal

Franklin Park

Gladys Park

Gompers Park

Humboldt Park

Jackson Park Inner Harbor

Jacob Park

Jane Addams Memorial Park

Lake Shore Park

Lincoln Park

Marquette Park

Nichols Park

Northerly Island

Oz Park

Palmisano Park

Park 540

Rutherford Sayre

Stanton Park

Tescler Park

The cleanup events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Supplies will be provided for volunteers

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Earth Day with a drive-in donation event.

Residents can recycle technology, furniture, housewares, and other items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blaine Elementary parking lot.

Items collected will be responsibly recycled or donated.