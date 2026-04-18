Watch CBS News
Local News

Earth Day cleanups planned across Chicago on Saturday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of Chicago's citywide Earth Day park cleanups. 

Chicagoans are encouraged to join cleanups, sponsored by Friends of the Parks at the following sites:

  • Burnham Park – Morgan Shoal
  • Franklin Park
  • Gladys Park
  • Gompers Park
  • Humboldt Park
  • Jackson Park Inner Harbor
  • Jacob Park
  • Jane Addams Memorial Park
  • Lake Shore Park
  • Lincoln Park
  • Marquette Park
  • Nichols Park
  • Northerly Island
  • Oz Park
  • Palmisano Park
  • Park 540
  • Rutherford Sayre
  • Stanton Park
  • Tescler Park

The cleanup events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Supplies will be provided for volunteers 

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Earth Day with a drive-in donation event. 

Residents can recycle technology, furniture, housewares, and other items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blaine Elementary parking lot. 

Items collected will be responsibly recycled or donated. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue