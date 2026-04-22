Volunteers help to clean litter at 31st Street Beach in honor of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, volunteers were bundled up at 31st Street Beach on Wednesday morning to help with clean up.

Each year on this day, volunteers in Chicago and across the globe head outside to make our world a better place.

Before things kicked off, a chant devoted to keeping the earth clean echoed at the beach.

"Saving the Earth from A to Z," said volunteer Williamson Voker.

Voker is a volunteer with ASEZ WAO—a young adult group at the World Mission Society Church of God. Nearly 30 volunteers grabbed trash bags, a grabber tool, and gloves to collect litter along the shorelines, all in the name of Earth Day.

"Cleaning up the environment doesn't just only help the marine life, but it can also just change the overall, I guess, aesthetic and even just the vibe of certain area," Voker said.

Most of the litter found was plastic, and a bottle filled with unknown liquids.

Volunteers are encouraging community members to help keep shared spaces clean as outdoor activity increases.

"We have families, children, everyone coming out to this public space. So having it clean and safe is a benefit to everyone," Voker said.

ASEZ WAO says they have another clean-up event, but this time they're asking for college students to pitch in. That event will take place on April 28 at South Halsted River Walk.